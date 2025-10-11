403
Trump expresses gratitude to Putin following remarks on Nobel Prize
(MENAFN) Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the latter commented on the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision not to award Trump the Peace Prize.
Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly argued that his role in mediating international conflicts—including his recent efforts in Gaza—warrants the award.
While on a state visit to Tajikistan on Friday, Putin said the Nobel Committee has a history of awarding individuals who “did nothing for peace,” questioning the prestige of the prize in some cases. He added that although it is not his place to decide the recipient, Trump is “really doing a lot to resolve difficult crises, which last for years and decades,” citing the president’s recent mediation between Israel and Hamas and his efforts to address the conflict in Ukraine.
Trump shared a screenshot of Putin’s remarks on Truth Social, writing: “Thank you to President Putin!”
Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado “for her tireless advocacy of democratic freedoms in Venezuela.” The Venezuelan government has accused Machado of channeling US funds to “fascist” anti-government groups.
In response to the committee’s decision, White House communications director Steven Cheung posted on X that the Nobel Committee “proved they place politics over peace,” praising Trump as a humanitarian capable of “moving mountains with the sheer force of his will.”
