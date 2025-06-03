Sky Ranch Celebrates 70 Years Of Life-Changing Experiences, Unplugged Adventures, And Christ-Centered Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With studies showing 70% of children ages 6–13 spend more than two hours per day on screens-but only 20% spend more than 20 minutes outdoors-Sky Ranch provides a rare and necessary opportunity to break the cycle. Through high-energy outdoor adventures, Christ-centered mentorship, and the age appropriate Life Map curriculum focused on development, campers experience more than just a fun week. They gain tools for emotional resilience, spiritual grounding, and real-world connection-without the constant buzz of technology.

"At Sky Ranch, we believe camp should be more than just fun-it should be transformational," said Linda Paulk, President and CEO of Sky Ranch. "Whether it's standing beneath the stars or conquering a new challenge, these moments help kids see they're part of something bigger. In a world that often feels loud and overwhelming, we offer space to slow down, build confidence, and grow in faith-all within a secure and encouraging environment."

This focus on whole-child development is a key part of Sky Ranch's legacy. With locations across Texas, Colorado, and Oklahoma, Sky Ranch has welcomed hundreds of thousands of campers over the decades.

Sky Ranch also understands what today's parents are feeling. As concerns about "The Anxious Generation" continue to grow, parents want to know their child is not just physically safe, but emotionally supported in a screen-saturated, high-pressure world. Sky Ranch meets this challenge head-on by providing mentor-minded counselors, intentional programming, and a structured environment where kids are known, nurtured, and guided. This isn't just camp. This is where your child's story changes forever.

To learn more or register for a summer program, visit .

ABOUT SKY RANCH CHRISTIAN CAMPS

Founded in 1955, Sky Ranch is one of North America's premier Christian camping organizations, with locations in Texas, Colorado, and Oklahoma. With over 70 years of experience, Sky Ranch offers year-round programs-including Summer Camps, Day Camps, and Family Camps-that combine high-energy fun with deep spiritual impact. Kids and families unplug from screens and connect face-to-face through outdoor adventure, personal growth, and meaningful mentorship from counselors who care. Voted DFWChild's Best Overnight Summer Camp, Sky Ranch creates safe, Christ-centered environments where confidence, character, and lifelong faith take root. Learn more at .

SOURCE Sky Ranch Christian Camps