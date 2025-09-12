Opus Genetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The equity awards for Mr. Gagnon were granted in the form of options to purchase 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with respect to 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The option award has an exercise price equal to the fair market value of an underlying share of Company common stock as of the date of grant. The awards will vest with respect to 25% on September 2, 2026, with the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments on the last day of each full month over the next thirty-six (36) months, subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreements.
The equity awards for the five non-executive employees were granted in the form of options to purchase an aggregate of 483,448 shares of the Company's common stock. The option awards have an exercise price equal to the fair market value of an underlying share of Company common stock as of the date of grant and vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in quarterly installments thereafter, subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in each new hire's award agreements. The RSUs vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in each new hire's award agreements.
About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders. The Company's pipeline features AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead gene therapy candidates are OPGx-LCA5, which is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for LCA5-related mutations, and OPGx-BEST1, a gene therapy targeting BEST1-related retinal degeneration. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a partnered therapy currently approved in one indication and being studied in two Phase 3 programs for presbyopia and reduced low light vision and nighttime visual disturbances. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit .
Contacts
Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
...
Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment