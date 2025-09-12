Rajasthan HC Stays FIR Against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone In Hyundai Car Dispute

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan High Court has put a hold on proceedings related to a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who were accused of allegedly promoting and endorsing defective Hyundai vehicles. The FIR, registered at Bharatpur's Mathura Gate police station, also named Hyundai Motor India's managing director Anso Kim, whole-time director and COO Tarun Garg, and several car dealership owners. The complainant alleged that he purchased a Hyundai Alcazar in June 2022 and, after driving it for over 67,000 km in three years, faced persistent technical and manufacturing issues. He claimed that the company did not address his requests for a replacement or a refund. Since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are brand ambassadors for Hyundai, the complainant included them in his FIR under sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy.

In defense, the petitioners contended that they had no direct involvement in the sale of the vehicle or the company's operations. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are merely brand ambassadors, while Unsoo Kim and Tarun Garg hold executive positions at Hyundai India. The petitioners argued that the FIR wrongly implicates them and that vicarious liability does not apply under the IPC. The petitioners contended that they have no direct involvement in the sale of the vehicle or the company's operations. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are merely brand ambassadors, while Unsoo Kim and Tarun Garg hold executive positions at Hyundai India. The petitioners argued that the FIR wrongly implicates them and that vicarious liability does not apply under the IPC. The lawyers further maintained that the complainant could have sought remedy under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, rather than filing a criminal complaint involving public figures. They also questioned the magistrate's decision to forward the complaint for FIR registration and police investigation, terming it procedurally inappropriate.

What Did the Court Say?

The FIR, lodged under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, was registered at Mathura Gate police station, Bharatpur following a complaint submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The magistrate referred the matter under Section 175(3) BNSS for FIR registration and police investigation. Justice Sudesh Bansal, while issuing notices on petitions filed by Khan, Padukone, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim, and COO Tarun Garg, stated, "Let notice be issued to the complainant. In the meantime, further investigation in FIR No. 558/2025, registered at Mathura Gate Police Station, against the petitioners shall remain stayed.”

The court also suggested that the dispute could be resolved through mediation, allowing an authorised representative from Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and the dealership, Malwa Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd., to negotiate with the complainant. The next hearing is scheduled for September 25, and the Public Prosecutor was directed to ensure the complainant is informed of the petitions and the upcoming hearing.