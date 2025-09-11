Foreign Minister Addresses UN Security Council Emergency Session On Israeli Aggression Against Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, September 12 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi participated in an emergency session of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday to discuss Israel's aggression against Qatar.Delivering a strongly worded speech, Safadi condemned Israel's violation in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and, most recently, its violation of Qatari sovereignty.He urged the international community to take immediate and effective measures to hold Israel accountable for its actions and uphold international law.Safadi's statement to the Security Council:In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most MercifulMr President,I congratulate you on assuming the rotating presidency of the Security Council and thank the Under-Secretary-General for her briefing.Colleagues,We are witnessing the actions of a government driven by extremism and a disregard for international law a government emboldened by impunity and committed to a brutal ideology that threatens regional and global peace. This is the reality of the Israeli government.In just the past 23 months, more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, including 547 humanitarian workers and journalists. Israel has weaponised starvation, with famine claiming the lives of 411 Palestinians, including 142 children.Gaza has been turned into a graveyard for people, for humanitarian values and for international law. The daily killing of over 100 Palestinians has become normalised.Meanwhile, the government of Israel continues to escalate violence and expand illegal settlements, pushing the region further into chaos and undermining every opportunity for peace.Just today, the Israeli Prime Minister publicly announced new illegal settlement construction and bragged about blocking the establishment of a Palestinian state statements that underscore Israel's defiance of international consensus and its rejection of peace.More alarmingly, Israel has now violated the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, launching an unprovoked attack on its capital, Doha. This act of aggression targets a country that has worked tirelessly alongside Egypt and the United States to broker an exchange agreement and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.Jordan condemns this treacherous assault on Qatar. As affirmed by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Crown Prince Hussein in their communication with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Jordan stands firmly with Qatar and supports all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty and citizens.Jordan and Qatar share a common vision a secure and stable Middle East built on a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.That vision includes the right of the Palestinian people to freedom, dignity and statehood; security for all peoples in the region; and a future defined by cooperation, not conflict.Israel's claims that it is surrounded by enemies are false. Arab states including Qatar and Jordan have consistently reaffirmed their commitment to a just peace based on the two-state solution.The Arab Peace Initiative has been on the table since 2002, and international support for it was reaffirmed at the July peace conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, attended by 125 countries.A follow-up meeting at the UN offers an opportunity to reinforce that peace is our collective objective.But the truth remains: there is currently no Israeli partner willing to engage in meaningful peace efforts.Mr President,This Council has the responsibility and the means to uphold peace and security. Use them. Apply international law. Enforce the United Nations Charter. Pressure Israel to accept the proposed exchange agreement and end its aggression in Gaza. Ensure humanitarian access, stop the famine, and restore faith in the legitimacy of international law.The message conveyed by Israel's attack on Qatar is clear: unless held accountable, it will continue to violate the sovereignty of states, perpetuate famine and suffering and deny education to more than 600,000 Palestinian students in Gaza. Israel acts with impunity because it has been allowed to.The injustice has gone too far. It must be ended before it is too late.