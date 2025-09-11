UN Security Council Convenes To Discuss Israeli Aggression Against Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, September 11 (Petra) – The UN Security Council convened on Thursday to discuss the recent Israeli aggression against Qatar, following an official briefing by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo.In her remarks, DiCarlo described the Israeli attack on Doha as a "shocking development" that could mark a "new and dangerous chapter" in the ongoing regional conflict.She warned that the incident poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.DiCarlo highlighted the particularly troubling nature of the strike, which reportedly targeted individuals engaged in discussions concerning the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal and the release of hostages in Gaza.She called the act a "worrying escalation" that undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.The UN official emphasised that any actions undermining mediation and dialogue efforts erode confidence in the mechanisms that the international community depends on to resolve conflicts.She reiterated the importance of upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, including Qatar, which she described as a "valued partner" in international peacemaking and conflict resolution.