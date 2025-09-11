Jordan Hosts Meeting With Syria, Turkey To Boost Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 11 (Petra) – Jordan hosted a technical meeting in Amman on Thursday, bringing together officials from Jordan, Syria and Turkey to enhance cooperation in the areas of land and railway transport.The meeting was chaired by Fares Abu Dayeh, Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Transport and attended by senior transport officials from Syria and Turkey, including Mohammad Rahhal, Syrian Assistant Minister for Land Transport Affairs and Burak Aykan, Director-General of Foreign Affairs at the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.The discussions culminated in the signing of a joint report to be submitted to the transport ministers of the three countries. Key outcomes included:Reactivating transport technical committees for all modes: land, sea, air and rail.Reopening the Bab al-Hawa–Gilwagoz crossing to Jordanian trucks via Syria, pending fulfillment of technical requirements.Reviving the historic Hejaz Railway, with Turkey providing support to Syria for reconstruction and Jordan offering locomotive maintenance.Developing a world-class railway link connecting the three countries to global trade routes through joint technical studies.Strengthening land cargo routes, especially the truck line from Aqaba Port to Turkey and Eastern Europe.Officials from all three nations praised the constructive and cooperative atmosphere of the meeting.Abu Dayeh highlighted the importance of translating strong diplomatic ties into tangible economic projects, while Rahhal and Aykan emphasised the strategic value of enhanced regional connectivity for trade and development.The meeting was attended by transport and customs experts, including representatives from the Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation, Syrian and Turkish railway authorities and other technical stakeholders.