Qatar Denies Re-Examining Partnership With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Qatar International Media Office on Thursday denied allegations published by Xios that Qatar is reviewing its security partnership with the United States.
The office said in a statement that the allegation is a desperate bid to undermine the close ties between Qatar and the US "by parties that seek to spread chias in the region and stand against establishing peace."
The security and defense partnership between Qatar and the US is stronger than any other time, the office said, affirming the two countries' keenness on backing each other's up. (end)
