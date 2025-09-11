MP: BJP Leader Calls For Mandatory Military Training For Youth, Warns Of Civil Unrest

MENAFN - IANS) Guna, Sep 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Pannalal Shakya, while addressing a state-level sports event in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, warned that India could face internal strife akin to the crises seen in neighbouring countries, and called for compulsory military training for youth aged between 18 to 30 years in the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 69th State-Level Judo Boxing Championship and a scooter distribution programme for top-performing Class 12 students from government schools, BJP leader Shakya on Thursday said, "Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan have all collapsed due to civil unrest. If we do not prepare our youth, India may also descend into civil war."

The Guna legislator urged the district administration to forward his written proposal to the Union Home and Defence Ministries, advocating immediate implementation of military training for young citizens.

"We must act swiftly. If such a situation arises tomorrow, who will step forward? It will happen -- certainly happen. I say this with conviction because I can see it coming," he said.

The BJP leader's remarks came amid a broader speech on national security, delivered at the Government Excellence School's Nodal Sports Centre.

While acknowledging the importance of sports, development, and India's aspirations to become a 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader), he stressed that safeguarding the nation's future must take precedence.

Drawing comparisons with regional instability, Shakya said, "There was fire in Lanka, a coup in Bangladesh, Afghanistan is in ruins, terrorism is thriving in Pakistan, and Nepal has recently collapsed. Now, all eyes are on India."

The MLA also warned that without adequate preparation, even the students receiving scooters could be vulnerable.

"If we are not alert, someone might slap them and snatch their scooters," he said, addressing the District Magistrate directly.

The statement has sparked debate over the tone and implications of Shakya's comments, though no official response from the state or Central government has been issued yet.

Nepal's 'Gen Z' protesters have proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim Prime Minister.

Massive student-led protests in Nepal erupted across the country, targeting the ruling KP Sharma Oli-led government over alleged corruption and its "indifference" to citizens' suffering.

The violent demonstrations marked the worst political unrest in decades, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 300 injuries due to police crackdowns.