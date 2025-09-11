Investornewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Appoints Fraser Neil As Chief Sales Officer To Drive Global Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ) , a global leader in smart retail technology, announced the appointment of Fraser Neil as Chief Sales Officer to lead the Company's worldwide sales strategy with teams across North America, Europe and Israel. Neil brings nearly 30 years of experience in CPG, retail, SaaS and AI-driven technology solutions, most recently serving as Vice President of CPG at Trax Retail Ltd., where he consistently delivered revenue growth and product innovation. CEO Gadi Graus said Neil's expertise in bridging retailer and CPG needs will be pivotal in advancing Cust2Mate's vision of monetizing retail media, data and third-party services through its smart cart platform.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit .

