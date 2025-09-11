Booboo Cooler Launches: First Kids' Bandage With Built-In Cooling Pack For Instant Relief

BooBoo Cooler bandage with built-in water pouch that provides instant cooling relief for kids' bumps and bruises.

BooBoo Cooler bandage shown with the blue cooling layer on top; underneath is the clear water bag that freezes for soothing relief.

BooBoo Cooler packaging with colorful bandage designs and included reusable cooling pad for multiple uses.

Patented bandage with built-in cooling pack combines comfort, safety, and fun designs-now on Amazon to make soothing boo-boos easier for kids and parents.

- Penina FirstMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Every parent knows that when kids get a little bump they immediately ask for a bandage-even if there's no blood. What they really need is ice, and that's where the challenge comes in. Now, a patented new product aims to make those moments easier: BooBoo Cooler, a kid-friendly bandage with a built-in cooling pack, has officially launched and is now available on Amazon .BooBoo Cooler is the first of its kind, designed to combine the psychological comfort of a traditional bandage with the soothing power of instant cooling. Each bandage provides 15–20 minutes of cooling relief on its own, and when applied straight from the freezer, the cooling sensation lasts for hours. Unlike traditional cold packs, BooBoo Cooler is designed specifically for children, making the experience fun, safe, and comforting.The bandages are reusable 3–4 times and feature a gentle silicone-based adhesive that is safe for sensitive skin and comes off easily without pain. They come in three themed packs-girls, boys, and neutral-so kids can pick a design that feels fun and personal to them.“BooBoo Cooler was born out of my experience as a mom,” said Penina First, CEO & Founder of BooBoo Cooler.“Kids get bumps and bruises all the time, but keeping an ice pack in place is nearly impossible. I wanted to create something that not only worked but also gave kids the bandage they always asked for-even when it didn't really make sense for their bruise-while making the process more fun.”The product represents a new take on everyday family care: practical for parents, exciting for kids, and rooted in innovation. The patented design transforms a routine bandage into a tool that cools, comforts and sooths at the same time.BooBoo Cooler is now available for purchase on Amazon and at the BooBoo Cooler website with plans to roll out to additional retailers soon.For more information, visit .About BooBoo CoolerBooBoo Cooler is a patented children's bandage with a built-in cooling pack, created to provide instant comfort and protection for bumps, bruises, and scrapes. Designed by a mom and entrepreneur, the brand focuses on turning everyday care moments into less stressful, more comforting experiences for kids and parents alike.

Penina First

BooBoo Cooler

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.