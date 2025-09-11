Qatar's International Media Office Responds To False Claims In American Media
Doha, Qatar: The International Media Office of the State of Qatar has issued a statement rejecting a false report from an American news outlet. The report claimed that the country was re-evaluating its security partnership with United States.
In its statement, it said, "the claim made to Axios by an unnamed source“with knowledge” that Qatar is re-evaluating its security partnership with the United States is categorically false."Read Also
-
Israeli attack targeting a residential compound in Doha is state terrorism: PM
New casualty from Israeli attack identified; human remains recovered: Qatar Interior Ministry
Kingdee inaugurates regional headquarters at Qatar's Free Zones
Road maintenance to cause closures across parts of Qatar
"It is a clear and failed attempt to drive a wedge between Qatar and the US by those who benefit from chaos in the region and oppose peace," it added.
The International Media Office concluded by emphasizing that the Qatar-US security and defence partnership is "stronger than ever and continues to grow". The statement affirmed, "Our two countries have supported each other for many years, and we will continue working together to promote global peace and stability."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment