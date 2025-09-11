Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's International Media Office Responds To False Claims In American Media

Qatar's International Media Office Responds To False Claims In American Media


2025-09-11 09:11:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The International Media Office of the State of Qatar has issued a statement rejecting a false report from an American news outlet. The report claimed that the country was re-evaluating its security partnership with United States.

In its statement, it said, "the claim made to Axios by an unnamed source“with knowledge” that Qatar is re-evaluating its security partnership with the United States is categorically false."

Read Also
  • Israeli attack targeting a residential compound in Doha is state terrorism: PM
  • New casualty from Israeli attack identified; human remains recovered: Qatar Interior Ministry
  • Kingdee inaugurates regional headquarters at Qatar's Free Zones
  • Road maintenance to cause closures across parts of Qatar

"It is a clear and failed attempt to drive a wedge between Qatar and the US by those who benefit from chaos in the region and oppose peace," it added.

The International Media Office concluded by emphasizing that the Qatar-US security and defence partnership is "stronger than ever and continues to grow". The statement affirmed, "Our two countries have supported each other for many years, and we will continue working together to promote global peace and stability."

MENAFN11092025000063011010ID1110048962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search