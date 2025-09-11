Qatar's International Media Office Responds To False Claims In American Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The International Media Office of the State of Qatar has issued a statement rejecting a false report from an American news outlet. The report claimed that the country was re-evaluating its security partnership with United States.

In its statement, it said, "the claim made to Axios by an unnamed source“with knowledge” that Qatar is re-evaluating its security partnership with the United States is categorically false."



"It is a clear and failed attempt to drive a wedge between Qatar and the US by those who benefit from chaos in the region and oppose peace," it added.

The International Media Office concluded by emphasizing that the Qatar-US security and defence partnership is "stronger than ever and continues to grow". The statement affirmed, "Our two countries have supported each other for many years, and we will continue working together to promote global peace and stability."