ODM Global School Introduces Prodigy Program To Redefine Competitive Exam Preparation In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhubaneswar, September 2025: ODM Global School, one of the premier boarding schools in Bhubaneswar, has launched its exclusive Prodigy Program, a distinguished initiative aimed at identifying, nurturing, and empowering India's brightest young minds. Targeted at students in Grade VIII and Grade X, the program offers a meticulously designed curriculum to help students excel in both rigorous school academics and India's most competitive entrance examinations, including JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET, and IPM.
The Prodigy Program offers a 4-year integrated curriculum (Class IX-XII) and a 2-year focused curriculum (Class XI-XII). Students receive specialised guidance in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Mental Aptitude (PCMB + MAT). Commerce aspirants gain in-depth coaching in Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning.
The initiative is offered across multiple campuses of ODM Educational Group, including Bhubaneswar, Gurgaon, Ranchi, Angul, and Durgapur, reflecting the group's commitment to making elite academic resources accessible nationwide. The program emphasises analytical thinking, problem-solving, and mental agility, equipping students to succeed not only in competitive exams but also in higher education and beyond.
Commenting on the launch, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, "The Prodigy Program represents our vision to nurture exceptional academic talent across India. By providing a competitive and inspiring environment, we aim to empower students to achieve excellence in academics and secure top All-India Ranks in national-level examinations."
Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added,
"With the Prodigy Program, our goal is to identify and mentor India's brightest students early. Through structured guidance, expert faculty, and a supportive environment, we are committed to developing leaders who excel academically and emerge as innovators of tomorrow."
Designed with a holistic and rigorous approach, the ODM Prodigy Program combines academic mastery, competitive exam preparation, and skill development to ensure students are fully equipped to achieve exceptional All-India Ranks. The initiative also reinforces the culture of excellence at ODM Global School, setting a new benchmark among boarding schools in Bhubaneswar.
This program reflects ODM Educational Group's broader commitment to nurturing young talent through innovative, world-class educational initiatives. By offering expert faculty, cutting-edge resources, and a highly structured learning environment, the Prodigy Program empowers students to excel academically, emerge as leaders, and shape a successful future.
