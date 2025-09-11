$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-11 08:05:55
  • Professor of Film and Media Studies, Colorado State University
Nick Marx is Professor of Film and Media Studies in the Department of Communication Studies at Colorado State University. His co-authored book exploring the rise of right-wing comedy, "That's Not Funny: How the Right Makes Comedy Work for Them," was named by Vulture as the third best comedy book of 2022. He is author or co-editor of three other books exploring the relationship between comedy, media and politics: "Sketch Comedy: Identity, Reflexivity, and American Television" (2019), "The Comedy Studies Reader" (2018), and "Saturday Night Live and American TV" (2013).

  • –present Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies, Colorado State University

