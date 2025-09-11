Nick Marx
Professor of Film and Media Studies,
Colorado State University
Nick Marx is Professor of Film and Media Studies in the Department of Communication Studies at Colorado State University. His co-authored book exploring the rise of right-wing comedy, "That's Not Funny: How the Right Makes Comedy Work for Them," was named by Vulture as the third best comedy book of 2022. He is author or co-editor of three other books exploring the relationship between comedy, media and politics: "Sketch Comedy: Identity, Reflexivity, and American Television" (2019), "The Comedy Studies Reader" (2018), and "Saturday Night Live and American TV" (2013).Experience
–present
Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies, Colorado State University
