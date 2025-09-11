From Legacy to Vision 2030: Saudi Arabia Observes National Day

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia marks its 95th National Day, a moment of pride and reflection on the Kingdom's historic journey of unity, resilience, and progress. The day commemorates the unification of the Kingdom in 1932, a milestone that laid the foundation for the modern state and its continued growth.Celebrations across the country highlight the Kingdom's rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and forward-looking vision. From heritage festivals and artistic showcases to dazzling fireworks and public gatherings, National Day serves as a reminder of the values of unity and determination that have shaped Saudi Arabia's identity.This year's observance comes at a time when the Kingdom is rapidly advancing under Vision 2030, embracing innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships. With landmark projects redefining the nation's future and ongoing investments in infrastructure, technology, and education, Saudi Arabia continues to establish itself as a modern hub of opportunity and progress.As citizens and residents join together in celebration, Saudi National Day reaffirms the nation's shared commitment to building a prosperous future while honoring the legacy of its founders.In a statement on this occasion, the CEO of Lynx Contracting Company Alex Sam expressed:“Saudi National Day is a time to reflect on the Kingdom's remarkable achievements and to look ahead with confidence. As we celebrate this day, we take pride in contributing to the nation's growth and remain committed to supporting the vision of a stronger, innovative Saudi Arabia.”

