SSC MTS Recruitment 2025 Announced: Download Tentative Vacancy List Now

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025: If you are preparing for a government job and have applied for the SSC MTS Exam 2025, there's big news. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy list for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Recruitment 2025. You can view this list on the official SSC website at gov.

Total Vacancies

According to the official notice, a total of 8021 positions will be filled this time. These include-



6078 positions for MTS (NT), age limit 18 to 25 years

732 positions for MTS (NT), age limit 18 to 27 years 1211 positions for Havaldar (CBIC and CBN).

How to Download the SSC MTS Vacancy List

If you want to view the tentative vacancy list, follow these steps-



First, visit the official SSC website at gov.

On the home page, click the notice link for the SSC MTS 2025 Tentative Vacancy List.

A new PDF will open, containing the complete vacancy details. Download it and take a printout if needed.

SSC MTS 2025 Tentative Vacancies Official Notice Here

When will the SSC MTS Exam 2025 be held?

This computer-based examination will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 regional languages including Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day, and it will be mandatory to appear for both sessions. The paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

What is the SSC MTS Exam?

The SSC MTS Exam 2025 is a national-level government recruitment exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Its purpose is to recruit for Group-C Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts in various departments, ministries, and offices of the Government of India. It includes Non-Technical Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar positions. The most important aspect of this recruitment is that the minimum qualification is only 10th pass. This job is a Central Government job, which offers good salary, grade pay, and government benefits.