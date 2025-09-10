If you're a contractor, freelancer, or small business owner, you don't have time to wrestle with spreadsheets or clunky accounting suites. You need a simple invoice app that lets you create, send, and get paid – fast. Tofu is straightforward invoicing software for small business that helps you generate professional invoices and estimates on the go, accept online payments, and keep work moving.

Why Mobile Invoicing Matters for Field Service Pros

When your work happens in the field – construction, HVAC repair, plumbing, landscaping, handyman, auto repair – speed and simplicity pay off.

With Tofu, invoicing in the field is simple and fast:



Send invoices on the spot from your phone – and manage everything else on the web when you're back at your desk.

Work offline in the field; everything syncs automatically once you're online again.

Share via email, text, or messenger, and let clients view invoices without creating an account.

Keep everything branded with your logo and colors for a professional look.

Unified web and mobile access means less admin, fewer delays, and faster approvals.

Create invoices online (PDF-ready): Build professional, branded invoices with your logo, color theme, taxes, discounts, and line items for labor and materials.

Invoice and estimate on web and mobile: Send estimates first, then convert to an invoice in a tap once the client approves.

Online payments: Accept cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, and more via a Stripe connection – great for getting paid on site or remotely.

Track invoice payment status: See when an invoice is sent or viewed, and mark payments received outside the system (cash, check, bank).

Multiple business profiles: Manage different brands or services under one roof – handy for owners with several lines of work.

Attach photos to invoices: Show proof of work or parts used to build trust and reduce disputes.

Work online or offline: Create invoices and estimates; everything syncs automatically when you're back online.

Pass payment processing fees to client (US-only option): Where appropriate, you can choose to pass fees at checkout. Online invoice generator and templates: Jump in fast with ready-to-use formats and simple customization.

Must-Have Features (and How Tofu Checks the Boxes)

Note: In the US, standard Stripe processing fees typically apply, and platform fees may apply as well. Review details in your account before charging clients.

Built for Contractors, Freelancers, and Small Teams

Construction & Handyman Quote materials and labor clearly, then turn approved estimates into invoices in one click. Generate branded PDFs clients can sign off on quickly – whether you're on site or at your desk.

Plumbing, HVAC, Electricians Itemize diagnostics, parts, and labor with taxes or discounts applied automatically. Work offline when the signal drops – everything syncs once you're back online – and rely on a simple, high-contrast interface built for field use.

Lawn Care & Landscaping Set up recurring services with saved templates and notes, then add items and services quickly from the built-in price book. Share PDFs or payment links from web or mobile – perfect for seasonal work and add-ons.

Auto Repair & Freelancers Attach before/after photos, list parts and labor, and accept online or in-person payments. Start with the simple weekly plan, then expand to estimates, multiple brands, and advanced templates as your business grows.

How to Get Started in a Minute

Sign in and add your business details and logo for branded invoices.Connect Stripe to accept card and wallet payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay) and ACH.Create your first invoice from your phone or desktop, preview the PDF, then send via email or a shareable link.

That's it – you're set to invoice on the go and keep cash flow moving.

Why Tofu the Best Invoice App for Contractors in the US



Simple enough for solo contractors, powerful enough for growing small teams.

Works wherever you work – job site, client office, or on the road. Clear estimates, fast invoicing, convenient payments, and structured reporting always at hand.

If you've been searching for an invoice app for small construction businesses, a plumbing invoicing app, or an easy invoice app for freelancers, Tofu brings the essentials together without the bloat. It's the kind of invoicing software for small business you'll actually use every day – because it saves time, looks professional, and helps you get paid faster.

Final Word

For field pros and small businesses, busy days shouldn't end with confusing paperwork. With Tofu's invoice app, you can create invoices in minutes, convert estimates to invoices easily, accept online payments, and keep everything organized. Focus on the work – let invoicing stay simple.