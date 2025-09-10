CYSEC GLOBAL Returns With Its 17Th Global Edition Of CYSEC UAE To Strengthen The Nation's Cyber Resilience

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The stage is set for the, the region's most influential cybersecurity summit, taking place onat the

CYSEC UAE is a flagship global cybersecurity platform, bringing together government officials, enterprise leaders, academia, and innovators to discuss and shape the future of cybersecurity. The 17th Global Edition continues its legacy of fostering actionable dialogue, building trust, and empowering the digital economy of tomorrow.







As the UAE's digital economy accelerates, cybersecurity has become the backbone of its growth. With the national cybersecurity market projected to surge from USD 0.59 billion in 2025 to USD 1.07 billion by 2029, CYSEC UAE emerges as the premier platform dedicated to strengthening the nation's cyber resilience and building a resilient and secure digital UAE.

This power-packed one-day summit will spotlight cutting-edge strategies and technologies across Cloud Security, AI-powered Threat Defense, Operational Technology Protection, and SMB Security Frameworks, all aligned with the UAE's vision of a secure, innovation-driven economy.

CYSEC UAE 2025 is endorsed and supported by leading organizations including the Regional Cybersecurity Center (RCC), Zendata, Department of Municipalities & Transport, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Dubai Cyber Innovation Park, CREST, WiCSME, Decoding Data Science, Technology Trends and Aman

Get ready for a powerful roster of visionary leaders, policy-makers, and innovators, including experts from Abu Dhabi Media, Organisation Executive Office of AML & CTF (UAE Government), Al Etihad Payments, NYU Abu Dhabi, Mubadala Capital, ADNOC Distribution, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Mashreq Bank, Federal Tax Authority , and more.

Alongside an impressive lineup of speakers, CYSEC UAE is powered by leading solution providers and sponsors showcasing the latest innovations in cybersecurity. This year's sponsors include Silverfort, Netskope, Skill Quotient, Kron Technologies, Infoblox, HWG, Amiviz, Tenable, Intercede, Phishrod, Google Cloud Security, Varonis, Segura, Rubrik, ThreatLocker, Akamai, A10, ThreatCop, Checkmarx, Paratus, SecPod, Qualys, Recorded Future, Sophos, Pentera, Imperum/CPX, and ManageEngine , bringing world-class technologies and expertise to the summit.

CYSEC UAE 2025 brings a power-packed day of insights, innovation, and networking that will shape the future of cybersecurity.



Unmatched Expertise → Insights from global cybersecurity leaders, strategists, and innovators.

Actionable Knowledge → 8 hours of panels, discussions, and keynotes with future-ready strategies.

The Thrill of CTF → The ultimate cybersecurity competition showcasing brilliance and resilience.

Technology Showcase → Cutting-edge solutions and innovation from top providers.

Elite Networking → Connect with 250+ industry leaders, decision-makers, and cyber guardians.

CYSEC Awards → Celebrating excellence and breakthrough achievements in cybersecurity. SHELEADS Honorary Awards → Honoring women trailblazing in technology and inspiring future leaders.

The Agenda at CYSEC UAE spans the most pressing challenges and breakthrough solutions in cybersecurity :



Cyber Governance → Building a National Cybersecurity Workforce: Strategies for Government Agencies

Cloud Security → The Cloud Security Revolution: Safeguarding Data in a Digital-First World

Quantum in Cyber → Quantum Threats to Data and Policies for Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity GenAI in Cybersecurity → AI-Powered Cybersecurity: Enhancing Threat Detection and Response with Machine Learning

Bringing together top government officials, industry leaders, global innovators, and world-class solution providers, CYSEC UAE 2025 stands as the region's definitive platform for shaping the cybersecurity agenda. With powerful discussions, cutting-edge showcases, high-stakes competitions, and prestigious awards, the summit will not only strengthen the nation's cyber resilience but also accelerate its vision of building a resilient and secure digital UAE.