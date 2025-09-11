Asia Cup: India Agreed To Play Pakistan Very Easily, That's Why There Is No Hype, Opines Rashid Latif

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that India's decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup killed the hype of the mega contest, which is scheduled to be played in Dubai on Sunday.

As per the Union Sports Ministry's notification, India can play Pakistan in "international and multilateral events", but can't engage in "bilateral sports events in each other's country".

India's stand to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which is an eight-team tournament, aligns with the government's policy.

"I'm surprised to know that this time, India agreed to play Pakistan very easily and that's why there is no hype around the match," Latif told IANS. "Things get hyped when it is censored or there is any hurdle. The tickets are still selling in Dubai and this is the first time."

The 56-year-old also added that soaring ticket prices have contributed to the low-key build-up for the mega encounter in Dubai.

"Otherwise, wherever they play, be it in Centurion, Sydney or in Chennai, it is houseful every time. The people will surely come and it will be a packed house. The ticket prices are also very high. However, the match will get hype from tomorrow, and it will be a good contest," Latif added.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India started their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday, while Pakistan will kickstart their campaign against Oman on Friday before playing against India.

Earlier in the day, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev urged people to avoid making it a big issue, stating that "government will do its job, and the players should do theirs".

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kapil Dev said, "Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing - there's no need to say anything else. Don't make this a big issue. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs."

India are the defending champions of the tournament after winning the ODI edition of the continental tournament in 2023.