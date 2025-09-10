Elcora Provides Update On Status Of Management Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on July 30, 2025 (the "") by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On July 14, 2025 and July 30, 2025, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news releases, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement"). Subsequently, there has been a delay in the filing of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025 (the“Interim Filings”) that were due for filing on August 29, 2025.

“We are working diligently to conclude the audit and Interim Filings as soon as possible and will continue to provide updates on our progress,” said Troy Grant, CEO of the Company.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and directors, will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

Qualifying Statements: Klaus Leiders P. Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approves the technical information contained in this news release.

