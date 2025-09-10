Culture, Youth Ministers Open Performing Arts Training Center In Salt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Sept 10 (Petra) – Ministers of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh and Youth Raed Adwan on Wednesday inaugurated the Performing Arts Training Center at the Balqa Model Youth Center.Rawashdeh said the initiative builds on earlier efforts to establish arts centers in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, with the aim of fostering cultural and artistic awareness and nurturing young talents in fields such as fine arts, calligraphy, ornamentation, music, theater, and drama.He added that the centers empower young men and women to actively contribute to Jordan's cultural and artistic landscape, while also helping revive traditional crafts and heritage industries through training programs that provide artistic skills and open pathways for creativity and income generation.Highlighting heritage preservation, Rawashdeh referred to the project to restore historic houses in Salt, including the "Beit Qaqish" initiative, which inspired a national roadmap for rehabilitating heritage homes and repurposing them as cultural and creative spaces. These restored sites, he said, will serve as museums, art galleries, and training hubs, enriching the city's cultural and tourism profile.The inauguration featured a film presentation on the center and a musical performance by the Kayan Arts and Culture Troupe.The ceremony was attended by Balqa Governor Faisal Al-Masaeed, the police chief, and directors of local government departments.