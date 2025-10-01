Olympian Mohammed Shahid's House Razed In Varanasi
Varansi ~ A portion of Padma Shri awardee Olympian Mohammed Shahid's house here was demolished by a bulldozer in a road-widening drive, triggering a protest from the late hockey player's family.
According to the administration, the demolition was carried out only on those properties for which compensation had already been paid.
The iconic hockey player's home is located along the Kachery-Sandaha route, where the demolition drive was carried out on Sunday.
Shahid's sister-in-law, Nazneen, claimed that she had not received any compensation and did not own any alternative property.
“We have nowhere else to go with our family,” she said.
His cousin, Mushtaq, said the family is preparing for a wedding, scheduled in October, and alleged that the affected household did not have even an inch of land elsewhere.
“If this continues, we will be forced onto the streets,” he said.
