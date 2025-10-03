Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM: Global Economy Transforming, India Resilient To Shocks

FM: Global Economy Transforming, India Resilient To Shocks


2025-10-03 02:03:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman – File Photo

New Delhi – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India's capacity to absorb external shocks is strong at a time when the world economy is undergoing a structural transformation.

She said the task before nations is not only to manage uncertainty but to confront trade, financial and energy imbalances.

“Geopolitical conflicts are intensifying. Sanctions, tariffs, and decoupling strategies are reshaping global supply chains... For India, these dynamics highlight both vulnerability and resilience. Our capacity to absorb shocks is strong, while our economic leverage is evolving.

“Our choices will determine whether resilience becomes a foundation for leadership or merely a buffer against uncertainty,” Sitharaman said at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 here.

Addressing the session on 'Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times', Sitharaman said wars and strategic rivalries are redrawing the boundaries of cooperation and conflict.“Alliances that once appeared solid are being tested, and new coalitions are emerging.”

MENAFN03102025000215011059ID1110145216

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search