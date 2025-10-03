FM: Global Economy Transforming, India Resilient To Shocks
New Delhi – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India's capacity to absorb external shocks is strong at a time when the world economy is undergoing a structural transformation.
She said the task before nations is not only to manage uncertainty but to confront trade, financial and energy imbalances.
“Geopolitical conflicts are intensifying. Sanctions, tariffs, and decoupling strategies are reshaping global supply chains... For India, these dynamics highlight both vulnerability and resilience. Our capacity to absorb shocks is strong, while our economic leverage is evolving.
“Our choices will determine whether resilience becomes a foundation for leadership or merely a buffer against uncertainty,” Sitharaman said at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 here.
Addressing the session on 'Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times', Sitharaman said wars and strategic rivalries are redrawing the boundaries of cooperation and conflict.“Alliances that once appeared solid are being tested, and new coalitions are emerging.”
