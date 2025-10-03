Gulmarg Receives Seasons First Snowfall

File photo

Gulmarg- The popular ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed the season's first snowfall during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, as Affarwat and Sunshine Peaks were blanketed in white, drawing excitement from tourists and locals alike. The early October snowfall transformed the landscape into a picturesque winter scene, much to the delight of visitors who described the sight as breathtaking.

Tourists said they felt lucky to witness snowfall so early in the season.“It's magical to see Gulmarg peaks covered in snow in October itself. We didn't expect this surprise,” said one visitor, capturing photographs against the snow-capped backdrop.

The Meteorological Department confirmed light snowfall on the higher reaches of Gulmarg, while the plains of the valley received rainfall accompanied by a dip in temperature.

Locals and tourism stakeholders expressed optimism that the snowfall will boost footfall at the resort in the weeks ahead. (KNT)