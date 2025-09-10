Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In New York Blood Center Enterprises Data Breach


2025-09-10 02:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Blood Center Enterprises (“NYBCE”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident that impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.1 In this incident, an unknown actor accessed files on NYBCE's network containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) including names, social security numbers, drivers' license numbers, medical information including test results, and financial information including payment card data.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against NYBCE related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from NYBCE, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

