Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 To Unite Global Delegates In Riyadh For A Transformative Dialogue On Women's Leadership, Innovation, And Sustainability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From, Riyadh will host the, an international gathering that brings together women leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and cultural influencers to explore how women are shaping the future of leadership, innovation, and sustainable development, under the esteemed patronage of HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.









Held at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University -the largest women's university in the world-the Forum serves as a timely platform rooted in the ambitions of Vision 2030 , highlighting Saudi Arabia's evolving role in advancing gender equity, entrepreneurship, and cross-cultural collaboration.

The 2025 edition is framed by four guiding pillars:

Empower – Engage – Sustain – Lead ,

- reflecting a commitment not only to inclusion and dialogue, but also to long-term impact, ecosystem building, and policy-shaping outcomes.

Over three days, more than 70 speakers and 500+ delegates from over 30 countries will convene to participate in keynotes, panel discussions, innovation workshops , and targeted networking sessions that bridge public, private, and academic sectors.

A dedicated Young Entrepreneurs & Students Programme will run in parallel, offering accessible ticket rates and a stage for emerging Saudi talents to pitch ideas, participate in peer forums, and access international mentorship. This initiative is designed to support the next generation of women changemakers, creating direct pathways to opportunity and visibility.

On the final evening, the Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony will honour outstanding contributions across sustainability, enterprise, cultural innovation , and social impact . Paired with live performances and charitable features, the evening will celebrate the achievements of women driving progress across industries.

At the helm of this initiative are:



HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Nayef Al Saud – cultural catalyst and champion of creative ecosystems, known for initiatives such as Rukun Creative Exchange and AlMashtal Creative Incubator.

Olga Balakleets , Founder of the Creative Women International Platform, a global movement spanning over 50 countries that connects women through culture, diplomacy, and entrepreneurship. Rebeca Riofrio , Executive Director of the Saudi Arabia edition, a London-based cultural strategist and Queen's Award recipient known for building cross-sector partnerships between the UK and GCC regions.



Following a highly successful 2024 debut-garnering 900+ international media features and a reach of 50 million+ -the 2025 Forum is expected to deliver expanded influence and deeper policy-level dialogue, attracting stakeholders from government, academia, creative sectors, and international enterprise.

Confirmed partners and sponsors include:

Arab National Bank , Saudi Business Council , SIGULP Ltd (UK) , AlMashtal Creative Incubator , Rukun Creative Exchange , Jareed Hotel Riyadh , Morini Riyadh , and DHL Express , with further collaboration opportunities currently open to organisations aligned with the Forum's mission.

As Saudi Arabia continues to lead bold transformation, Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 provides a powerful stage for women to empower one another, engage across borders, lead in their fields, and sustain long-term global impact .

