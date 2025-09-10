Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report August 2025


2025-09-10 12:16:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
August YTD - August Beginning
Inventory
2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Aug 2025
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 9,410 10,289 -8.5 88,949 96,257 -7.6 62,857
40 < 100 HP 4,744 4,710 0.7 34,219 36,169 -5.4 27,724
100+ HP 1,350 1,744 -22.6 11,441 15,520 -26.3 8,245
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,504 16,743 -7.4 134,609 147,946 -9.0 98,826
4WD Farm Tractors 171 326 -47.5 1,601 2,663 -39.9 664
Total Farm Tractors 15,675 17,069 -8.2 136,210 150,609 -9.6 99,490
Self-Prop Combines 404 618 -34.6 2,275 3,926 -42.1 1,263


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 ...

Search