AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report August 2025
|August
|YTD - August
| Beginning
Inventory
|2025
|2024
|%Chg
|2025
|2024
|%Chg
|Aug 2025
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|9,410
|10,289
|-8.5
|88,949
|96,257
|-7.6
|62,857
|40 < 100 HP
|4,744
|4,710
|0.7
|34,219
|36,169
|-5.4
|27,724
|100+ HP
|1,350
|1,744
|-22.6
|11,441
|15,520
|-26.3
|8,245
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|15,504
|16,743
|-7.4
|134,609
|147,946
|-9.0
|98,826
|4WD Farm Tractors
|171
|326
|-47.5
|1,601
|2,663
|-39.9
|664
|Total Farm Tractors
|15,675
|17,069
|-8.2
|136,210
|150,609
|-9.6
|99,490
|Self-Prop Combines
|404
|618
|-34.6
|2,275
|3,926
|-42.1
|1,263
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment