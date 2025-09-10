Rajinikanth Says Sivakarthikeyan Has Become An 'Action Hero' After Watching Madharaasi
Sivakarthikeyan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline and revealed how Rajinikanth reacted after watching the film.
He wrote on the microblogging site,“Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir. 'My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless."
Expressing his admiration for Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan added, "Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa (red heart emoticons).”
"Madharaasi" talks about a fregoli delusion patient who gets involved in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing guns across Tamil Nadu.
It tells the story of Raghu Ram (Played by Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion after witnessing a personal tragedy. The delusion makes him constantly endanger himself to rescue others. Prem (Played by Biju Menon) uses Raghu to bring down a cartel supplying illegal weapons to Tamil Nadu, believing he has nothing to lose. In his pursuit, Raghu has to lock horns with the smart antagonist Virat (Played by Vidyut Jammawal).
Aside from Sivakarthikeyan, the project also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, along with others.
Up next, Sivakarthikeyan will be a part of "Parasakthi". Touted to be a political period drama, the film has been written and directed by Sudha Kongara of 'Soorarai Pottru' fame. The movie further features Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa in key roles, along with others.
"Parasakthi" is set to release by January next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment