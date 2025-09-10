Nebius Announces Plans For $3 Billion Fundraise Following Microsoft Deal

Nebius Group NV (NBIS) on Wednesday announced plans to raise up to $3 billion to fund its expansion plans following a deal with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to provide the Windows maker with artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Nebius plans to raise $2 billion via convertible notes and $1 billion through equity shares, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.