Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nebius Announces Plans For $3 Billion Fundraise Following Microsoft Deal

Nebius Announces Plans For $3 Billion Fundraise Following Microsoft Deal


2025-09-10 10:12:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Nebius Group NV (NBIS) on Wednesday announced plans to raise up to $3 billion to fund its expansion plans following a deal with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to provide the Windows maker with artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Nebius plans to raise $2 billion via convertible notes and $1 billion through equity shares, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN10092025007385015968ID1110043745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search