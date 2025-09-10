Qatar’s Emir Pledges Full Measures to Safeguard Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, pledged on Wednesday to take every action necessary to defend his nation’s sovereignty following an Israeli strike on Doha.
During a phone conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Tamim stated that Qatar would implement all measures to uphold its security and sovereignty in response to the “blatant” Israeli attack, according to a statement from the Emiri Diwan.
The airstrike, carried out by Israeli warplanes on Tuesday, targeted the Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital, resulting in the deaths of five Hamas members and one Qatari security official.
