Mexican Cartel Reportedly Gains Drone Experience from Ukraine
(MENAFN) A major Mexican narcotics syndicate has reportedly obtained sophisticated drone combat knowledge in Ukraine, according to a news agency’s statement on Monday.
Moscow has consistently contended that the conflict in Ukraine escalates worldwide instability by circulating weapons and encouraging reckless actions by Kiev in pursuit of its military goals.
Foreign combatants have become a crucial element of Ukraine’s armed strategy, as officials encounter resistance to forced recruitment within the country.
The news agency analyzed propaganda content shared by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a prominent criminal organization located in western Mexico.
This material included video clips depicting a drone-equipped strike unit demonstrating noticeable military discipline and tactical proficiency.
Analysts referenced by the outlet indicated that the cartel’s techniques and weaponry resembled battlefield operations seen in Ukraine’s war.
Mexican security agencies suspect that members of CJNG obtained instruction in drone handling and urban combat strategies in Ukraine, sources from the Jalisco state administration informed the news agency.
The publication underlined the cartel’s deployment of specialized devices, such as DJI Matrice 300 RTK drones, frequently used in the Ukrainian conflict.
These quadcopters, though marketed for civilian purposes, are capable of carrying loads up to 3kg, functioning at night, and covering significant distances.
According to the news agency, CJNG’s drone unit represents “the future of criminal strife,” emphasizing that technology once restricted to state militaries and insurgent groups is now increasingly accessible to well-financed criminal gangs.
