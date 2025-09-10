Attack On Democratic Values: Bihar Minister Condemns Storming Of Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple During Protests
Reacting strongly to reports of the temple being attacked, Bihar government minister Jibesh Mishra expressed sorrow and concern over the incident.
“It is sad. The temple is the focal point of our religious faith. If someone has damaged the temple, it is indeed a very tragic incident. This is an attack on democratic values and is in no way good for cultural or political heritage,” Mishra said.
“The Baba Pashupatinath temple is a centre of faith for Hindus across the world, and whenever you go to Kathmandu, you will definitely visit the Baba Pashupatinath temple. So, this is not right,” he added.
The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major religious and cultural landmark, has been closed to devotees on Wednesday as unrest continues to grip the Himalayan nation. The Nepalese Army has been deployed outside the temple to prevent further damage and maintain order, as the situation remains volatile.
Violent protests broke out across Nepal after the government's controversial decision to ban 26 social media platforms, which young protesters denounced as an attack on free speech.
The unrest peaked on Tuesday when Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tendered his resignation. Protesters have since attacked government buildings, vandalised the Parliament, and stormed the residences of top leaders, including President Ramchandra Paudel.
As civilian law enforcement struggled to contain the chaos, the Nepal Army announced a nationwide curfew, assuming full control of maintaining law and order. The curfew, which is being enforced under the Local Administration Act of 1971, will remain in effect until at least 6 A.M. Thursday, with further extensions to be decided based on the evolving situation.
Security forces cited widespread arson, attacks on public property, and failure of local administration during the peak of the Gen Z protests as reasons for the military's direct intervention.
