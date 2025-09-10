Sunita Ahuja: Sonali Bendre Was The Only Actress Govinda Never Tried His Charm On
Sunita came as a guest on the show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check'. The fun began when Govinda's name naturally came up in conversation, with co-host Munawar Faruqui trying to pull Sunita into a dance.
Sunita playfully shuts him down with her trademark humour, quipping,“Main teri Biwi No. 1 thodi hu jo tu mere saath dance kar raha hai!”
She then cheekily asked if the show was inspired by Govinda and her own married life.
Talking about her experience on the show, Sunita Ahuja says,“Being on Pati Patni Aur Panga was like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter. I loved dancing to Govinda's songs again, sharing the stage with Sonali, and enjoying the playful energy of so many lovely jodis.”
She said that spending that time with Sonali was extra special.
“We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, Sonali hi bach gayi bus! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on.”
Sunita, who married the actor in 1987, shared that Govinda gave Sonali her break in Hindi cinema with“Aag,” which was released in 1994.
“In fact, Govinda gave Sonali her first big break in Aag, and he would often say that when I was younger, I reminded him of Sonali... It was truly special to relive those moments, share a few untold truths, and celebrate the Govinda-style entertainment that has always been such a big part of my life.”
The show airs on Colors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment