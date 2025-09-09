Imanage Cloud Momentum Accelerates Across Asia As Firms Modernize Legal Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced strong regional growth, highlighted by a 168% year-over-year increase in new cloud users across Asia. With strong momentum in its cloud growth, iManage is also demonstrating its commitment to innovation by presenting its latest advancements at TechLaw 2025 , Asia's premier law and technology event, taking place September 10-11 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Strong Growth in Asia

iManage is seeing rapid adoption of its cloud platform as firms modernize their operations and prepare for the future of AI-driven legal work. Over the past year, cloud conversions increased by 33%, while the number of professionals migrating to iManage Cloud grew by 44%, reflecting a decisive shift toward secure, scalable platforms that power modern legal workflows. Overall, deal activity in the region expanded 25% year-over-year, underscoring the pace at which Asia-based firms are embracing the cloud and leveraging AI to transform knowledge work.

Regional Customers Driving Adoption

A recent example is summA , an innovative Indonesian law firm, which successfully transitioned to iManage Cloud to support its growth ambitions and client-first approach.

Headquartered in Jakarta, summA provides legal services spanning Debt Finance, Corporate M&A, Disputes, and Restructuring & Insolvency. With support from local iManage partner Business Network Solutions (BNS), summA migrated seamlessly to the iManage Cloud, achieving rapid adoption thanks to the firm's prior familiarity with iManage Work document and email management.

"iManage shows our clients we mean business, and so far, it's paying off. Clients have told us how happy they are with our service, that it rivals the experience they've had with international firms,” said Risnan Yosal, Founding Partner, summA.

"Our decision to invest in the right infrastructure from the get-go has facilitated a smooth transition for all partners and team members, all of whom come from the same international firm that has used iManage for years. As a group of iManage experts, we are now rediscovering the ease of working with iManage, enhanced by a summA-tailored setup,” said Rivan Supriadi, Founding Partner, summA.

AI ConfidenceTM in Asia

As firms across Asia embrace the cloud, they are also laying the groundwork for AI ConfidenceTM - the ability to rely on AI to deliver trusted, explainable results grounded in their own knowledge. That confidence comes from a stable foundation: with iManage Cloud, firms bring their documents and emails into a single, secure environment where governance and compliance are built in. With this foundation in place, firms can move forward with assurance that their AI tools are accurate, transparent, and aligned to the practical needs of legal work - helping professionals deliver greater value while working safer, faster, and smarter.

“Top law firms across Asia like summA are recognizing that the time is right for iManage Cloud and the AI Confidence it enables,” said Chengkwee Chua, Asia Director of Sales & Business Development at iManage.“At where innovation and transformation are front and center, we're proud to showcase how firms are laying the foundation for trusted, effective AI adoption while enhancing productivity and delivering greater value to clients.”

Join iManage at 2025

Attendees of 2025 can learn more by visiting iManage at Booth #A02 or by joining our session, Revolutionising Work: The Journey of AI in Powering Knowledge Productivity , where iManage leaders will discuss how firms across Asia are accelerating their move to the cloud and laying the groundwork for AI Confidence.

