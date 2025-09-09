3 Reasons Fans Could See Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Both Drop Their Championships At WWE Wrestlepalooza
Wrestlepalooza 2025 could see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch lose both titles, here's why it might happen.
AJ Lee's multi‐year WWE deal ensures she's here to stay beyond her current feud. Capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza would be the perfect launchpad for her singles run. It would also inject fresh energy into the women's division and elevate the mid‐card title's relevance.
At SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk dethroned Gunther to become World Champion, only for Seth Rollins to cash in Money in the Bank minutes later. At Clash in Paris, Punk came within inches of reclaiming the title before Becky Lynch's low blow ended his hopes. With AJ Lee now in his corner, Wrestlepalooza could be the moment the Second City Saint finally gets his long‐awaited reign.
Wrestlepalooza 2025 marks WWE's first Premium Live Event on ESPN, and the company is aiming for maximum impact. A double title change in one night would create a landmark moment, ensuring the event is remembered and generating major buzz long after the show ends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment