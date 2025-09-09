Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Reasons Fans Could See Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Both Drop Their Championships At WWE Wrestlepalooza

2025-09-09 07:00:36
Wrestlepalooza 2025 could see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch lose both titles, here's why it might happen.

AJ Lee's multi‐year WWE deal ensures she's here to stay beyond her current feud. Capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza would be the perfect launchpad for her singles run. It would also inject fresh energy into the women's division and elevate the mid‐card title's relevance.

At SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk dethroned Gunther to become World Champion, only for Seth Rollins to cash in Money in the Bank minutes later. At Clash in Paris, Punk came within inches of reclaiming the title before Becky Lynch's low blow ended his hopes. With AJ Lee now in his corner, Wrestlepalooza could be the moment the Second City Saint finally gets his long‐awaited reign.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 marks WWE's first Premium Live Event on ESPN, and the company is aiming for maximum impact. A double title change in one night would create a landmark moment, ensuring the event is remembered and generating major buzz long after the show ends.

Search