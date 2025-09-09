Opalauctions Founder Wayne Sedawie Champions Opal Cutting As A Tool For Men's Mental Health And Mindfulness

From fire within to light without, the opal's mesmerizing play of color.

There's something deeply therapeutic about cutting and polishing opals, giving a real sense of mental clarity, says Sedawie.

- Wayne SedawieGOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With over three decades in the Opal industry, Australian entrepreneur Wayne Sedawie, founder of OpalAuctions, is not only bringing natural opals to the global stage - he's also quietly fostering a movement that's helping men find calm, focus, and mental clarity through the age-old craft of opal cutting.As the world becomes increasingly fast-paced and digital, more men are quietly turning to tactile, grounding hobbies that offer real-world connection - and opal cutting is emerging as a surprising but powerful tool.“There's something deeply therapeutic about cutting and polishing opals,” says Sedawie.“The process requires patience, presence, and attention to detail. You slow down, breathe, focus - and before you know it, your mind is clearer. I've seen men completely change their mental state just by sitting with a raw opal and working it with their hands.”Opal: More Than Just a GemstoneOpalAuctions, one of the largest online marketplaces for natural opals, has sold over 890,000 opals to collectors, hobbyists, and resellers across more than 130 countries. But behind the numbers is a deeper mission: to reconnect people - especially men - with Mother Nature's creative process.“Opal is one of the only gemstones that can be cut and polished by beginners at home,” Sedawie explains.“It doesn't require big machinery or expensive tools - just a bit of curiosity and the willingness to try. It's creative, it's grounding, and it gives men a way to express themselves without needing to talk or explain.”In a time where men's mental health is increasingly in the spotlight - and suicide rates among men remain tragically high - finding healthy, hands-on outlets has never been more important.“Some men don't feel comfortable opening up emotionally. But give them a raw opal and a quiet space, and they'll sit for hours. They come out of it calmer, more centered. It's not just a hobby - it's a form of active meditation.”The Rise of the 'Silent Artists'Sedawie refers to this growing group as the“silent artists” - men who aren't seeking fame or social media likes, but simply the joy of revealing beauty from within a stone.Many buyers on OpalAuctions have shared stories of how opal cutting helped them during times of:Depression or anxietyPost-traumatic stress (PTSD)Loneliness or griefBurnout or midlife crisisSome are veterans, some are retirees, others are younger men seeking a sense of purpose or focus in a chaotic world.The Rise of the Hobby Opal CutterSedawie has also noticed a growing number of men entering the opal hobby cutting scene, investing steadily in rough opals over several years.“We're now seeing a consistent trend where hobby cutters are spending up to 3% of their annual income on opal rough,” he notes.“After 3 to 5 years, they often build up a large personal inventory - and platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Etsy have become great places for them to sell their polished stones or even start small businesses.”Women are also making their mark. Many female creators now handcraft opal jewelry and build strong social media followings by combining opals with other gemstones in unique, artistic ways. Professional jewelers are catching on too, recognizing that opals, paired with colored gems, resonate deeply with online audiences.“It's satisfying to see so many people around the world turning opals into a secondary income stream - whether they're cutting, designing, or selling. It's not just about the gem anymore; it's about building confidence, community, and creative freedom.”Bringing Meaning to Every StoneFounded in 2004, OpalAuctions was created to bring ethically sourced Australian opals directly to buyers around the world. Today, the site features thousands of opals - from beginner parcels to investment-grade black opals - and has become a global hub for the opal-loving community and offers opals from all over the world including Ethiopia, Brazil. MexicoSedawie's passion for opals is more than business - it's personal.“I've always believed opals choose their owner,” he says.“Every stone has its own story, its own fire. And when someone cuts and polishes it themselves, that connection becomes powerful. It's not just about owning something beautiful - it's about creating it.”Sedawie new opal bookOpal – Australia's Firey Stone: Unearthing the Stories, Science, and Soul of the World's Most Mesmerising GemCan be purchased on amazon kindle or new registered buyers to opalauctions receive the free eBook of 119 pages full colour displaying opalscreated by Wayne SedawieWayne Sedawie is the founder of OpalAuctions, GemrockAuctions, and a long-time advocate for ethical gemstone sourcing and natural healing through Earth's treasures. With over A$200 million in global sales and hundreds of thousands of happy buyers, Sedawie's legacy is not just in commerce - it's in connection, education, and emotional healing through the beauty of natural opals that he wants to share to the world.

