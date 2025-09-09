BAB NYC Opens First-Ever Hormonal Health Fitness Methodology With Women's Wellness Studio At GYM NYC Brooklyn Flagship

BAB NYC opens its flagship women's wellness studio in Brooklyn, introducing a revolutionary fitness methodology tailored to hormonal health.

- Vickiana Arias-PeñaBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BAB NYC, a pioneering women's wellness center specializing in hormonal health and fitness training, officially opened this past Saturday at the prestigious GYM NYC Flagship (85 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11202). The groundbreaking studio introduces the fitness industry's first comprehensive training methodology designed specifically for women's hormonal health and life-stage adaptation-addressing needs long overlooked in traditional fitness environments.Co-founded by Vickiana Arias-Peña and Paola Reyes, BAB NYC positions itself as more than a studio-it's a holistic wellness hub integrating women's physical, mental, and hormonal health. The method empowers women to train intelligently and sustainably by honoring, rather than fighting against, natural hormonal fluctuations.“Our vision is to redefine women's wellness by designing training that honors, not ignores, the body's natural rhythms,” said Vickiana Arias-Peña, co-founder of BAB NYC.“This isn't just about workouts; it's about teaching women how to move through every stage of life with strength and confidence,” added Paola Reyes, co-founder of BAB NYC.Revolutionary Training MethodologyAt BAB NYC, programs are tailored to the physical, chemical, and emotional changes women experience throughout life-from puberty to menopause and beyond. Unlike traditional fitness models, BAB prioritizes women's unique physiology, including the reproductive system and pelvic floor-areas often neglected in mainstream training.Phase-based workouts align with hormonal rhythms, addressing issues like pelvic floor dysfunction and incontinence prevention. Trainers are educated to recognize signs of hormonal changes and adjust intensity, recovery, and movement patterns accordingly. This science-based, personalized approach reduces injury risk, improves adherence, and delivers sustainable results.“Movement never stops; it simply evolves,” states BAB NYC's training philosophy.Comprehensive Class PortfolioBAB NYC offers an extensive range of classes designed to support women at every stage of life:Core Classes.BAB Cardio Dance.BAB Bands (Barre + Resistance Bands).BAB Booty Burn (Glute Workout).BAB Sculpt (Full-Body Barre Strength).BAB floor barre (Pelvic floor training, Pilates mat, and ballet floor barre fusion)..TriBAB (Strength, Barre & Yoga Fusion)Specialized Classes.BAB Prenatal (for expecting mothers).BABy & Mom.Sauna Meditation & Breathwork.BAB yoga (5 variations).BAB senior 50+ (Somatic Dance, Pilates, and sculpt).BAB Stretch (recovery post-workout and mobility)Strategic Partnership with GYM NYCBAB NYC opened in partnership with GYM NYC, known for premium facilities and community-driven fitness. The Brooklyn flagship provides the perfect foundation for BAB NYC's innovative approach, located in the heart of one of New York's most vibrant wellness communities.“We're proud to partner with BAB NYC to bring this groundbreaking methodology to life,” said GYM NYC spokesperson Julio Ramos.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide transformative, community-focused fitness experiences.”Community-Driven EmpowermentMore than fitness, BAB NYC fosters inclusive, supportive environments where women connect, share, and thrive together. Programs emphasize mental and emotional wellness alongside physical fitness, reinforcing the studio's mission to promote empowerment, balance, and sustainable health practices.Coach Certification ProgramTo scale its impact, BAB NYC is also launching a Coach Certification Program that trains fitness professionals in its groundbreaking methodology. The nine-module curriculum covers:.Endocrine system & hormonal health.Menstrual cycle phases & performance.Pelvic floor & biomechanics.Functional anatomy for women.Mental & emotional aspects of wellness.Injury prevention & professional conductHealth specialists include Endocrinologist: Diana Molina, Physiotherapists: Catalina Palomares and Irwin Gómez, ensuring rigorous, science-based instruction.Expansion VisionThe Brooklyn opening marks the start of BAB NYC's expansion, with a second studio planned at GYM NYC Lexington in Manhattan's Murray Hill. Longer-term, BAB NYC aims to scale internationally, adapting its methodology to local communities while preserving its core values.Future offerings include retreats, online studios, and children's programs, creating multiple touchpoints for women seeking wellness solutions tailored to their physiology.About BAB NYCBAB NYC is a pioneering wellness center dedicated to women's hormonal health and fitness training. Founded by Vickiana Arias-Peña and Paola Reyes, the organization offers studio classes, certification programs, retreats, and digital products designed to support women through every stage of life. BAB NYC's mission is to empower women with sustainable movement that honors their physiology and strengthens body and mind.About GYM NYCGYM NYC is a premium boutique fitness brand founded in 2017, with flagship locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Known for cutting-edge equipment, a trainer-friendly culture, and a community focus, GYM NYC provides high-performance environments for fitness enthusiasts and partners with innovative brands to expand its wellness ecosystem.Media ContactChris Pena, Media RelationsPhone: 732-723-8271Email: ...Studio Location: GYM NYC Flagship – 85 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11202Connect: BAB NYC href="" rel="external nofollow" ny | GYM NYC @gym |Classes are now open and ongoing – Limited founder memberships available. Visit to schedule.

