Study Highlights Widespread Patient Confusion Over Health Care Titles, Reinforcing Need For Transparency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The official scientific journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery has published new research showing that only 9% of study participants could correctly match a practitioner's title to their level of educational training. These results prove that patients are confused by the titles used by non-physicians and highlight the need for clear statutes governing medical advertising and direct-to-patient communication regarding who is providing patient care.

Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study,“ Patient Understanding of Health Care Practitioner Titles-A California Survey ,” published in Dermatologic Surgery reveals that patients are significantly confused by professional titles used by non-physicians in health care, underscoring the urgent need for title transparency in medical advertising and direct-to-patient communication. The findings strengthen the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association's (ASDSA) call for policies requiring disclosure of licensure and board certification to protect patients and ensure informed decision-making.

This study surveyed more than 1,000 California adults and found that only 9% of participants could correctly match a practitioner's title to their actual level of training and qualifications. A striking 91% of adults stated that an accurate understanding of their clinician's qualifications was essential for providing informed consent, and 88% supported legislation to restrict the use of“doctor” and“-ologist” titles to physicians only.

These findings reinforce ASDSA's longstanding concern about misleading advertising, practitioner misrepresentation and the inappropriate use of medical titles. Patients often struggle to distinguish between physicians and non-physicians. When titles are unclear or misused, patients may mistakenly believe they are being treated by a board certified dermatologist or physician when they are not.

“Understandable language in title transparency and direct-to-patient communication help ensure patients can make informed choices about who is taking care of them,” said M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, President of ASDS/A.“This study underscores the need for title transparency.”

ASDSA supports policies that require disclosure of licensure and training in medical advertising and in all patient interactions, including postings in health care settings and on staff identification badges. The organization also supports protections of the terms“medical doctor,”“doctor of osteopathic medicine” and“board certified dermatologist” to designate physicians who have completed accredited training and certification. Equally important is explicit differentiation between board certified dermatologists and non-physicians in all forms of communication.

The Association strongly opposes false and misleading advertising, including claims of board certification from unaccredited entities, as well as the misuse of the title“dermatologist” by those who are not board certified dermatologists. ASDSA also warns against the use of AI-generated or digitally altered images in advertising that create deceptive or unrealistic expectations about dermatologic and aesthetic procedures.

ASDSA urges policymakers to adopt measures that ensure accuracy in advertising and professional representation, including prohibiting deceptive terminology; requiring clear identification of licensure; and mandating that photos, testimonials and claims reflect average patient results without alteration.

The full article can be viewed at bit/patient-understanding-of-practitioner-titles .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA)

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit .

About the Journal

Dermatologic Surgery, published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer , is the official publication for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) with affiliate support by the American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS), International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) and the Dermatologic & Aesthetic Surgery International League (DASIL). This respected monthly journal is exclusively devoted to dermatologic surgery, publishing the most clinically comprehensive and up-to-date information in its field. Dermatologic Surgery provides today's most expansive and in-depth coverage of cosmetic and reconstructive skin surgery and skin cancer through peer-reviewed original articles, extensive illustrations, case reports, ongoing features, literature reviews and correspondence. The DermSurgery Digest Podcast is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts and ASDS Learn . Follow the podcast on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram and YouTube .

