Megan Blaxland
-
Senior Research Fellow, Social Policy Research Centre,
UNSW Sydney
Dr Megan Blaxland is a Senior Research Fellow at the Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Sydney. Her research aims to improve the policies and services that support Australian families experiencing adversity. Her research focuses on the community services sector and how to maintain a robust and responsive system. Dr Blaxland specialises in early childhood education and care (ECEC) policy and practice, and how to ensure marginalised families can successfully navigate services, systems, and subsidies. She has extensive experience designing, conducting and analysing complex multi-site and mixed-methods research.Experience
-
–present
Research Associate, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Australia
-
2008
University of Sydney, PhD
