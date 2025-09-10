Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sara Nabil

Sara Nabil


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Human-Centered Computing, Queen's University, Ontario
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Nabil is an Assistant Professor of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and Interaction Design at the School of Computing at Queen's University, and the founder and director of the iStudio Research Laboratory. Her background includes a Doctoral Degree in Computer Science (UK) in addition to a decade of industry experience in Software Development before academia. Her work focuses on interactive interior and everyday things, Smart Textiles, Wearables Computing, and designing for Digital Living. Her innovative techniques and digital fabrication methods have been frequently patented and/or academically published to facilitate the design of everyday computational objects, wearables, surfaces, and smart spaces. Her interdisciplinary research group works at the intersection between Physical Computing and Social Studies with aims to engage and empower marginalized groups that are often left out from mass-produced tech including people with physical disabilities, people in self-isolation, and people with dual identities. Her major contributions rely on co-design methods with their user groups and innovative fabric-based sensor design within textiles using state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technologies of 3D-knitting, technical embroidery, and digital weaving. In 2023, she was the recipient of the Ban Righ Foundation Inspiring Women Mentorship Award and in 2022, she received the Early Career Researcher Award of the HCI Society in Canada. Her award-winning designs and interactive artwork were also exhibited at a number of galleries and museums across the world.

Experience
  • 2015–present Interactive-Interior Design Researcher, Newcastle University
  • 2020–present Assistant Professor, Queen's Universoty
  • 2019–2020 Postdoctoral fellow, Carleton Universoty
  • 2014–2015 Human-Computer Interaction Lecturer, MSA University
  • 2009–2014 Sr. Software Developer, Vodafone Telecommunication
  • 2008–2009 Software Developer, Intercom Enterprises
Education
  • 2019 Newcastle University, PhD in Computing
  • 2014 Helwan University, MSc in Computing
  • 2006 Suez Canal University, BSc in Computing
Publications
  • 2018 Decorating Public and Private Spaces: Identity and Pride in a Refugee Camp, Extended Abstracts of the 2018 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems
  • 2018 ActuEating: Designing, Studying and Exploring Actuating Decorative Artefacts, Proceedings of the 2018 on Designing Interactive Systems Conference 2018
  • 2017 Designing Future Ubiquitous Homes with OUI Interiors: Possibilities and Challenges, Interaction Design and Architecture(s) Journal
  • 2017 Interioractive: Smart Materials in the Hands of Designers and Architects for Designing Interactive Interiors, Proceedings of the 2017 Conference on Designing Interactive Systems
  • 2017 Interactive Architecture: Exploring and Unwrapping the Potentials of Organic User Interfaces, Proceedings of the Eleventh International Conference on Tangible, Embedded, and Embodied Interaction
Professional Memberships
  • ACM Professional Member

The Conversation

MENAFN08092025000199003603ID1110033958

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search