Sara Nabil
-
Assistant Professor of Human-Centered Computing,
Queen's University, Ontario
Dr. Nabil is an Assistant Professor of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and Interaction Design at the School of Computing at Queen's University, and the founder and director of the iStudio Research Laboratory. Her background includes a Doctoral Degree in Computer Science (UK) in addition to a decade of industry experience in Software Development before academia. Her work focuses on interactive interior and everyday things, Smart Textiles, Wearables Computing, and designing for Digital Living. Her innovative techniques and digital fabrication methods have been frequently patented and/or academically published to facilitate the design of everyday computational objects, wearables, surfaces, and smart spaces. Her interdisciplinary research group works at the intersection between Physical Computing and Social Studies with aims to engage and empower marginalized groups that are often left out from mass-produced tech including people with physical disabilities, people in self-isolation, and people with dual identities. Her major contributions rely on co-design methods with their user groups and innovative fabric-based sensor design within textiles using state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technologies of 3D-knitting, technical embroidery, and digital weaving. In 2023, she was the recipient of the Ban Righ Foundation Inspiring Women Mentorship Award and in 2022, she received the Early Career Researcher Award of the HCI Society in Canada. Her award-winning designs and interactive artwork were also exhibited at a number of galleries and museums across the world.Experience
-
2015–present
Interactive-Interior Design Researcher, Newcastle University
2020–present
Assistant Professor, Queen's Universoty
2019–2020
Postdoctoral fellow, Carleton Universoty
2014–2015
Human-Computer Interaction Lecturer, MSA University
2009–2014
Sr. Software Developer, Vodafone Telecommunication
2008–2009
Software Developer, Intercom Enterprises
-
2019
Newcastle University, PhD in Computing
2014
Helwan University, MSc in Computing
2006
Suez Canal University, BSc in Computing
-
2018
Decorating Public and Private Spaces: Identity and Pride in a Refugee Camp, Extended Abstracts of the 2018 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems
2018
ActuEating: Designing, Studying and Exploring Actuating Decorative Artefacts, Proceedings of the 2018 on Designing Interactive Systems Conference 2018
2017
Designing Future Ubiquitous Homes with OUI Interiors: Possibilities and Challenges, Interaction Design and Architecture(s) Journal
2017
Interioractive: Smart Materials in the Hands of Designers and Architects for Designing Interactive Interiors, Proceedings of the 2017 Conference on Designing Interactive Systems
2017
Interactive Architecture: Exploring and Unwrapping the Potentials of Organic User Interfaces, Proceedings of the Eleventh International Conference on Tangible, Embedded, and Embodied Interaction
-
ACM Professional Member
