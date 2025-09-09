President Sheikh Mohamed Calls Qatar Emir, Stresses UAE Support
[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha.Recommended For You This Week in Golf: Wentworth hosts $9m BMW PGA Championship on DP World Tour
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for it following the Israeli attack that targeted its territories.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's condemnation of this blatant attack, stressing the UAE's support for all measures taken by Qatar to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its territory and people.
He stressed that the attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and all international laws and norms, and undermines the security and stability of the region
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment