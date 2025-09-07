Oil Prices Post Weekly Gains For Major Benchmarks Including Azeri Light

This week saw an overall increase in the average prices of several key crude oil benchmarks, including“Azeri LT CIF”,“Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan”,“Urals” (EX NOVO), and“Dated Brent,” Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%