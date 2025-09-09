Apple Launches Iphone 17 Series: UAE Pricing, Pre-Order Dates And Availability Unveiled
Apple officially unveiled its iPhone 17 series on September 9 at its Awe Dropping event in California.
Customers in the UAE now have full details on pricing, colours, storage options, and pre-order dates. Here's everything you need to know.iPhone 17
- Colours: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, Black
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB Price: Dh3,399
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Price: Dh4,299
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19
- Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Price: Dh4,699
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19
- Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, new 2TB option Price: Dh5,099
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19
UAE customers will be among the first in the world to access Apple's latest devices. With pre-orders starting just three days after the keynote and availability one week later, fans should expect busy launch-day crowds at stores, especially at the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates Apple Stores.
Apple's new lineup brings meaningful upgrades across camera systems, battery life, performance, and connectivity, and the UAE pricing reflects small adjustments for the new Air and Pro models.
Whether you're eyeing the ultra-slim iPhone Air or the pro-level 17 Pro Max, now is the time to mark your calendar for pre-orders on September 12 and in-store availability on September 19.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment