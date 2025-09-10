Tom Dillon
-
Research Fellow,
The University of Melbourne
Education: Bachelor of Arts, The University of Melbourne; Juris Doctor, The University of Melbourne.
Professional: Research Fellow, Centre for Employment and Labour Relations Law, Melbourne Law School; Editorial Assistant, Australian Journal of Labour Law.Experience
-
2024–present
Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne (Centre for Employment and Labour Relations Law)
2025–present
Editorial Assistant, Australian Journal of Labour Law
2024–2024
Barrister's Assistant, Mark Irving KC (Castan Chambers)
2023–2024
Legal Research Assistant, Western Sydney University (School of Law)
2024–2024
Seasonal Clerk, Corrs Chambers Westgarth
2023–2024
Legal Research Assistant, RMIT (School of Business and Law)
2023–2024
Law Tutor (Employment Law), Melbourne University Law Students' Society
2023–2024
Research Assistant, The University of Melbourne (Faculty of Business and Economics)
2022–2023
Legal Assistant, Atlas Counsel
2022–2022
Legal and Administrative Assistant, Tonkin Legal Group
2017–2022
Labourer, Melbourne Creative Castings
-
2024
The University of Melbourne, Juris Doctor (Laws)
2020
The University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Arts
