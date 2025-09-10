Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tom Dillon


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Education: Bachelor of Arts, The University of Melbourne; Juris Doctor, The University of Melbourne.

Professional: Research Fellow, Centre for Employment and Labour Relations Law, Melbourne Law School; Editorial Assistant, Australian Journal of Labour Law.

Experience
  • 2024–present Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne (Centre for Employment and Labour Relations Law)
  • 2025–present Editorial Assistant, Australian Journal of Labour Law
  • 2024–2024 Barrister's Assistant, Mark Irving KC (Castan Chambers)
  • 2023–2024 Legal Research Assistant, Western Sydney University (School of Law)
  • 2024–2024 Seasonal Clerk, Corrs Chambers Westgarth
  • 2023–2024 Legal Research Assistant, RMIT (School of Business and Law)
  • 2023–2024 Law Tutor (Employment Law), Melbourne University Law Students' Society
  • 2023–2024 Research Assistant, The University of Melbourne (Faculty of Business and Economics)
  • 2022–2023 Legal Assistant, Atlas Counsel
  • 2022–2022 Legal and Administrative Assistant, Tonkin Legal Group
  • 2017–2022 Labourer, Melbourne Creative Castings
Education
  • 2024 The University of Melbourne, Juris Doctor (Laws)
  • 2020 The University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Arts

