Maduro Can See That Attacking Cartels Inside Venezuela Is Not Being Ruled Out By The US

2025-09-07 11:07:20
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) U.S. President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of launching military strikes against drug cartels operating inside Venezuela amid rising bilateral tensions. When asked by reporters this Sunday whether he contemplated direct action against criminal organizations in Venezuelan territory, he responded ambiguously: “If they attack... well, you'll see. You'll find out.” This comes days after he ordered the downing of Venezuelan planes that threaten the security of the U.S. Navy.

