Libya Condemns Israeli Aggression On Qatar, Urges Decisive International Action
Tripoli: The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation of the sinful and immoral Israeli aggression that targeted the State of Qatar on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Ministry affirmed the full solidarity of the Libyan leadership and people with the State of Qatar, stressing its full support for any measures taken by Doha to protect its sovereignty and security and prevent such criminal acts and barbaric attacks, which constitute an irresponsible escalation.
The Ministry also warned of the dire consequences of Israel's persistence in its violations and transgressions, and its blatant deviation from the principles of international law and established norms.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to take a firm stance to deter such barbaric and blatant attacks that threaten security and stability in the region.
