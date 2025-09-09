Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Libya Condemns Israeli Aggression On Qatar, Urges Decisive International Action

Libya Condemns Israeli Aggression On Qatar, Urges Decisive International Action


2025-09-09 03:03:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tripoli: The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation of the sinful and immoral Israeli aggression that targeted the State of Qatar on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed the full solidarity of the Libyan leadership and people with the State of Qatar, stressing its full support for any measures taken by Doha to protect its sovereignty and security and prevent such criminal acts and barbaric attacks, which constitute an irresponsible escalation.

Read Also
  • Member of Qatar Internal Security Force martyred, several injured in cowardly Israeli attack on Doha: MoI

The Ministry also warned of the dire consequences of Israel's persistence in its violations and transgressions, and its blatant deviation from the principles of international law and established norms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to take a firm stance to deter such barbaric and blatant attacks that threaten security and stability in the region.

MENAFN09092025000063011010ID1110039135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search