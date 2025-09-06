Domel Jirga Of Tawas Khel Tribe Vows Collective Action Against Miscreants

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A significant jirga of the Tawas Khel tribe was held in Kam Chashmi, Domel tehsil of Bannu district, with a large number of elders and youth in attendance. The jirga adopted unanimous decisions aimed at maintaining law and order in the area and curbing the influence of miscreants.

According to the declaration, if any miscreant individual or group is spotted within the Tawas Khel territory, the entire tribe will collectively apprehend them and hand them over to the government. It was further resolved that if any tribesman is harassed by miscreants, the tribe will take up arms and attack their hideouts.

The jirga also agreed that in the event of a tribesman, young or old, being killed in such clashes, the bereaved family will receive compensation of Rs. 1 million, and retribution will be taken collectively.

Elders emphasized unity and warned that any individual or family deviating from the collective decision would be excluded from both joyous and mournful gatherings of the tribe.

In a notable development, the family of notorious miscreant Hussainullah announced their alignment with the tribe, declaring they would stand at the forefront of the tribal lashkar. They further stated that if Hussainullah were killed, they would express gratitude for the act.

Concluding the jirga, elders stressed that these decisions were essential for the survival of the tribe and the peace of the area, warning that any violation in the future would not be tolerated.