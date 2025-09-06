Domel Jirga Of Tawas Khel Tribe Vows Collective Action Against Miscreants
A significant jirga of the Tawas Khel tribe was held in Kam Chashmi, Domel tehsil of Bannu district, with a large number of elders and youth in attendance. The jirga adopted unanimous decisions aimed at maintaining law and order in the area and curbing the influence of miscreants.
According to the declaration, if any miscreant individual or group is spotted within the Tawas Khel territory, the entire tribe will collectively apprehend them and hand them over to the government. It was further resolved that if any tribesman is harassed by miscreants, the tribe will take up arms and attack their hideouts.
The jirga also agreed that in the event of a tribesman, young or old, being killed in such clashes, the bereaved family will receive compensation of Rs. 1 million, and retribution will be taken collectively.
Also Read: KP Cabinet Approves Major Welfare, Health, Tourism, and Infrastructure Initiatives
Elders emphasized unity and warned that any individual or family deviating from the collective decision would be excluded from both joyous and mournful gatherings of the tribe.
In a notable development, the family of notorious miscreant Hussainullah announced their alignment with the tribe, declaring they would stand at the forefront of the tribal lashkar. They further stated that if Hussainullah were killed, they would express gratitude for the act.
Concluding the jirga, elders stressed that these decisions were essential for the survival of the tribe and the peace of the area, warning that any violation in the future would not be tolerated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment