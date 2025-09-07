Attention David Community: Puerto Barú In David Issues An Important Fraud Alert

Attention David Community: Puerto Barú In David Issues An Important Fraud Alert -
👉 If someone tries to charge money to offer employment or alleged link to Puerto Barú, it's a scam.
👉 The Company asks citizens to report these cases and be guided only by the official communication channels.
“Your safety is our priority. We do not allow crime to be disguised as opportunity,” the administration indicated.
Puerto Barú thanked the support of the media and journalists in the dissemination of this warning, whose goal is to protect citizens from people who seek to take advantage of the need of the population.
