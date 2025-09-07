Microplastics: Silent Invaders Threatening Health, Environment
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The harm caused by microplastics to human health and environment safety and the need to accelerate remedial action have been reiterated by a study published recently. Microplastics are plastic particles smaller than 5mm that contaminate the environment, accumulating in the sea, soil, and even food and drinking water. Due to their persistence and potential to adsorb toxins, microplastics are a growing concern for ecological health and human well-being, with studies suggesting possible links to various adverse health effects.
Microplastics are categorised as primary or secondary. Primary microplastics are small plastic particles manufactured for specific uses, such as the microbeads found in some personal care products or the plastic resin pellets used in manufacturing larger plastic items. Secondary microplastics arise from the physical breakdown of larger plastic objects due to weathering, sun exposure, and mechanical processes. Examples include fragments from food packaging, synthetic textiles, and tyres.
According to one famous estimate, we might consume up to 52,000 microplastics per year, and while that precise figure has been subsequently challenged, it's clear that they are entering the human body in significant quantities. Whether ingested through our food, the liquids we drink, or absorbed from the air we breathe, microplastics have become ubiquitous. They have been found in bodily fluids from saliva and blood to sputum and breast milk, along with an array of organs including the liver, kidneys, spleen, brain and even the insides of our bones. This steady convergence of evidence has all pointed to one question – what exactly is all this plastic doing to our health?
Today it's thought that around the world, humans are ingesting and inhaling more microplastics than at any time in recorded history. In a study published in 2024, scientists found that consumption of the particles has increased six-fold since 1990, particularly in various global hotspots including the US, China, parts of the Middle East, North Africa and Scandinavia.
The latest study in question, titled 'Protein Microplastic Coronation Complexes Trigger Proteome Changes in Brain-Derived Neuronal and Glial Cells', was published by American Chemical Society. The finding was that when microplastics enter the body, they may bind to proteins, disrupting how brain cells function and acting as neurotoxicants.
The researchers treated mouse serum with microplastics to form the microplastics that absorbed proteins. Then, they treated them with mouse brain-derived neurons and human microglia, the latter of which are the primary immune cells of the brain. The microplastics that absorbed proteins disturbed various functions required for sustaining life, including RNA processing, vital for gene expression regulation, and lipid metabolism, which plays a critical role in energy production.
“This study is expected to be a key turning point for microplastics research in the future, as it suggests a new perspective for evaluating the hazards of microplastics,” said study co-author Seongkyoon Choi of the Core Protein Resources Center.
While microplastics are all around us, several research teams are making some exciting breakthroughs to help remove them from our environment. One group of scientists, for example, found a way to remove most microplastics from water using modified egg whites.
But it's also important that we limit the amount of new microplastics entering the environment to prevent the accumulation of more of them in the future. The best way to do this is to use less plastic. To that end, many cities, countries, and states are charging forward with efforts to reduce plastic. For instance, England has banned the use of single-use plastic cutlery.
In the battle against microplastics, everyone can do their part by making small lifestyle changes. For example, disposable plastic articles could be avoided in favour of reusable alternatives. This would prevent single-use plastic products ending up in landfills or water sources, thereby minimising the chances of environmental pollution and threat to human health.
