Portable Electric Concrete Saws Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company's Portable Electric Concrete Saws Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Portable Electric Concrete Saws Market Worth?

The portable electric concrete saws market size has been on a significant increase over these past few years. It is expected that the market will expand from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $1.97 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The boost during the historical period is due to the transition from manual to machine-aided cutting, the rise in urban redevelopment projects, the growth of the commercial construction industry, the expanding rental equipment market, and governmental incentives for residential and infrastructural development.

The portable electric concrete saws market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, expanding to $2.56 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 6.8%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can largely be attributed to advancements such as the move towards electrification and zero-emission tools, the integration of smart technology, the growing trend of green and sustainable construction, expansion in military and defense construction initiatives, and the evolution of sophisticated blade and abrasive technologies. Looking ahead, key trends anticipated during the forecast period include an increased uptake of cordless electric saws, the incorporation of smart features, enhancements in battery performance and rapidly evolving technology, the advent of lightweight and ergonomic designs, and the expansion of multi-tool battery ecosystems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Portable Electric Concrete Saws Market?

The growth of the portable electric concrete saws market is set to be driven forward by the increased investment into infrastructure development. Such investments comprise funds used for the construction and preservation of integral systems, namely roads, bridges, power facilities, waterways, and communication networks, all of which underpin socioeconomic progress. These growing investments are fueled by the demands of urbanization and population expansion, which put immense pressure on existing infrastructure and consequently mandate novel development and enhancement operations. Portable electric concrete saws positively contribute to infrastructure development by providing accurate and efficient cuts on concrete and masonry work. Their flexibility and reduced emissions make them the perfect fit for urban-based projects, resulting in improved construction pace and productivity. For example, in July 2024, the UK government's Office for National Statistics reported that the total general government investment into infrastructure hit $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, reflecting a 3.9% increase from 2022, thus validating that amplified infrastructural investment is fueling the portable electric concrete saws market's growth. The upward trend in home remodeling activities, on account of aging housing inventory and demand for contemporary upgrades, is also supporting the expansion of the portable electric concrete saws market. Home renovations involve enhancing, modernizing, or refurbishing a residential property to improve its functionality, aesthetics, and overall market value. The surge in home renovations can be attributed to older housing inventory requiring necessary repairs, energy-efficient upgrades, and revamped layouts, prompting homeowners to remodel instead of relocating or starting from scratch. Portable electric concrete saws lend themselves to home remodeling activities by facilitating neat, precise cuts in concrete and masonry, crucial for structural alterations and fixture installations. Their compact, electric configuration makes them ideal for indoor and residential environments, thus boosting efficiency and reducing manual labor during revamps. For example, Statistics Finland, a government agency based in Finland, stated that in June 2024, homeowners invested €5.2 billion ($5.63 billion) in renovating their properties and residential buildings in 2023, indicating a 2.7% rise compared to 2022, thereby verifying that the surge in home remodeling activities is propelling the growth of the portable electric concrete saws market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Portable Electric Concrete Saws Market?

Major players in the Portable Electric Concrete Saws Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Hilti Corporation

. Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

. Makita Corporation

. Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

. Andreas Stihl AG And Co. KG

. Husqvarna AB

. Metabowerke GmbH

. ECHO Incorporated

. TK Equipment Inc.

. Evolution Power Tools LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Portable Electric Concrete Saws Market?

Top-tier companies operating in the mobile electric concrete saws market are concentrating their efforts on producing modern and advanced products, such as wireless brushless cutoff saws, to amplify mobility, efficiency, and productivity at construction sites. These wireless brushless cutoff saws are compact, battery-powered tools that incorporate a brushless motor, offering high-efficiency cutting without the necessity for wires or regular servicing. For example, in January 2025, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, a German power tools manufacturer, introduced the 18V Brushless 9-Inch Cutoff Saw (GCS18V-230). This innovative, cordless tool for cutting concrete is empowered by a high-capacity C1000 brushless motor, proficient at cutting through concrete and metal. The tool's prime features include a multi-position adjustable guard, a user-friendly wrap-around handle for enhanced balance and manipulation, a quick brake system for increased operational safety, a closed battery compartment for safeguarding from dust and moisture, and a spring-loaded mechanism for easy battery ejection.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Portable Electric Concrete Saws Market Share?

The portable electric concrete saws market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wire Electric Concrete Saws, Battery-Powered Electric Concrete Saws, Hydraulic Electric Concrete Saws, High-Speed Electric Concrete Saws

2) By Blade Diameter: Less Than 12 Inches, 12 To 16 Inches, 17 To 20 Inches, More Than 20 Inches

3) By Features: Dust Control Systems, Adjustable Cutting Depth, Lightweight Design, Noise Reduction Technology

4) By Application: Construction, Demolition, Road Maintenance, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Wire Electric Concrete Saws: Diamond Wire Electric Concrete Saws, Loop Wire Electric Concrete Saws, Continuous Wire Electric Concrete Saws

2) By Battery-Powered Electric Concrete Saws: Lithium Ion Battery-Powered Electric Concrete Saws, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery-Powered Electric Concrete Saws, Lead Acid Battery-Powered Electric Concrete Saws

3) By Hydraulic Electric Concrete Saws: Handheld Hydraulic Electric Concrete Saws, Walk Behind Hydraulic Electric Concrete Saws, Track Mounted Hydraulic Electric Concrete Saws

4) By High-Speed Electric Concrete Saws: Dry Cut High-Speed Electric Concrete Saws, Wet Cut High-Speed Electric Concrete Saws, Abrasive Blade High-Speed Electric Concrete Saws

What Are The Regional Trends In The Portable Electric Concrete Saws Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for portable electric concrete saws. However, the report predicts Asia-Pacific to surpass other regions in terms of growth rate by 2025. The regions reviewed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

